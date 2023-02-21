Above-average Tuesday temperatures

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says today will almost be carbon copy of Monday. Under mostly sunny skies temperatures will top-out in the upper 60s, or fifteen to twenty degrees above average. The difference between later today and yesterday will be a stronger and gusty southeast wind.

Wednesday will start wet with showers/storms, and then turn unseasonably warm with highs in the lower 70s, but big weather changes arrive tomorrow night. A strong cold front will usher in much colder temperatures come Thursday as highs struggle to reach the middle 30s, or 35-40 degrees lower than Wednesday.

Rainfall amounts tomorrow morning should stay under half an inch, and we may hear some thunder but nothing severe is expected. Farther northwest, places like Colby and Hilly City could see an inch or two of snow Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Quiet and warmer weather will accompany us into the weekend before rain chances return Sunday night and/or Monday of next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, unseasonably warm. Wind: SE 15-25; gusty. High: 68.

Tonight: Increasing clouds; rain/thunder possible late. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 52.

Tomorrow: Morning rain/thunder; then clearing, windy, and warm.

Wind: S/SW 15-30; gusty. High: 73.

Thu: Low: 21. High: 36. Sunny, but breezy and much colder.

Fri: Low: 15. High: 39. Increasing clouds and cold.

Sat: Low: 30. High: 55. Mostly cloudy.

Sun: Low: 40. High: 61. Mostly cloudy; showers/storms late in the day.

Mon: Low: 41. High: 56. Breezy with clearing skies.

