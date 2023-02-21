After heated debate, Harvey County issues moratorium on renewable energy builds

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Harvey County Commission approved a resolution to enforce a six-month moratorium on commercial renewable energy construction in the county at its Feb. 21 meeting. The moratorium is effective immediately, and expires on Aug. 21, 2023.

The moratorium does not act as a permanent ban on renewable energy builds in Harvey County. Rather, the decision temporarily halts potential commercial renewable energy construction until the date specified. Rather, the decision temporarily halts potential commercial renewable energy construction until the date specified.

At a meeting in October, Harvey County commissioners approved modified regulations for a wind farm project. NextEra Energy aimed to build wind turbines in western Harvey County but some who live in the area raised concerns, including how the project could impact quality of life and land value. However, even as those plans were seemingly moving forward, opposition to the project remained, culminating with an intense debate at a County Commission meeting earlier this month.

The commission previously looked at implementing a moratorium on commercial wind energy projects at its July 26 meeting, but declined to do so at that time. It retains the authority to lift the current moratorium earlier than Aug. 21.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com