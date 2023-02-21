Contract worker dies at Holly Frontier

EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said a man died Saturday morning in an accident at Holly Frontier in El Dorado.

The sheriff’s office said a contractor was working in a confined space when other crew members lost contact with him.

A rescue crew from Holly Frontier retrieved the worker. He was taken to Susan B Allen Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff said it is too early to say what happened to the man, who has only been identified as being 31 years old and from Alvin, Okla.

The sheriff’s office, Holly Frontier and OSHA are all investigating.

