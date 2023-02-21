Derby BOE reverses prior decision, contracts extended for top administrators

DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - Reversing a decision it made last week, the Derby Public Schools Board of Education on Monday night voted to extend contracts for top administrators in the district, including Derby Public Schools Superintendent Heather Bohaty.

Last week, the school board voted 4-2 not to renew contracts for Bohaty and two assistant superintendents: Becky Moeder, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources, and Dr. Holly Putnam-Jackson, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction. The board’s decision would have ended the contracts at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

Last week, Bohaty said she was surprised by the decision not to extend the contracts past next year.

“I have dedicated my entire educational career totaling 27 years to Derby Public Schools and had no indication of contract renewal concerns for myself or the assistant superintendents,” she said.

At Monday’s meeting, a crowd gathered in support of the administrators, filling the room in which the school board met. The board’s decision to extend the administrator contracts followed more than two hours of meeting in executive session, behind closed doors.

Out of the executive session, Derby Public Schools BOE President Michael Blankenship read the following statement:

“We would like to thank our stakeholders who have reached out via email or with their attendance at tonight’s special Board of Education meeting with a shared interest regarding the future of our school district. While we all may view different topics with different lenses, it is important to both myself and the Board as a whole to provide a strong future for the educational stakeholders and students of Derby Public Schools. The Board has confidence that Mrs. Bohaty, Mrs. Moeder and Dr. Putnam-Jackson will lead our staff to make strong overall improvements as a district. At the next regular Board of Education meeting on February 27, we will share a report on some of our academic focus areas over the next few years.”

The 5-2 decision to reverse last week’s action and extend the administrators’ contracts followed an initial recommendation at the Feb. 13 BOE meeting.

Board members s Pamela Doyle, Matthew Joyce, Jennifer Neel, Robyn Pearman and Tina Prunier voted to approve the contracts while Blankenship and board member Andy Watkins voted against the decision reversal.

