El Dorado HS swimmer breaks 41-year-old record

El Dorado High School senior Jay Tipton ended his high school swimming career on a high note, setting the new school record in the 100-yard backstroke.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) - The saying goes that records are made to be broken. While that may be the case, some last for decades and bring into question whether the saying will ring true. During state championship weekend, El Dorado High School senior Jay Tipton ended his high school swimming career on a high note, setting the new school record in the 100-yard backstroke. It’s a record that stood for 41 years.

Tipton didn’t just break the record.

“The time previously was a 57.81 and I swam a 586.86. Smashed it by almost a second,” he said.

El Dorado Swimming Head Coach Diane Solorio said Tipton chased the 100-yard backstroke record through his high school career.

“To watch this kid work toward this record all four years and to finally get it his second to last swim his senior year was very powerful,” she said.

Tipton had roadblocks along the way. For the past three seasons, the Wildcat swim team was without a pool on campus. The pool broke down in 2020 and since then, has been sitting dry and empty. Currently, the team practices at the El Dorado YMCA.

Away from practice, Tipton was dealing with a shoulder injury and had trouble finding a place to swim during the offseason.

“The pool was broken, our city municipal pool was down and broken, and then the Andover tornado took out that pool. So that was three practice pools in my area that I wouldn’t be able to use,” he said.

Tipton said he’s thankful he and his team can practice at their local YMCA, but some aspects of that pool don’t offer what’s needed for competitive swimming. Still, Tipton persevered.

“We were missing starting blocks at the YMCA, so I focused more of my attention on honing my underwater abilities so I could pick up the slack on my starts,” he said. “Thankfully, it was plenty to break the record.”

Tipton said his coach also couldn’t use a whistle at the YMCA pool for practice. The whistle is a necessary tool to train reaction time. Tipton said through it all, he learned a lot about himself.

“Most of the time, I have a lot more in the tank than I think. I can push a lot more harder than I think I can,” he said.

While Tipton’s record shattered a 41-year mark, the old saying comes up with the new record.

“Every record is meant to be broken. Whoever breaks the record, though, needs to have the will, the desire,” Solorio said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Segwick County Sheriff's Office said a mother and her two children were pulled from a fiery...
Child killed following rescue attempt in crash in W. Sedgwick County
The Goddard police chief said an officer shot and killed an armed man following a short pursuit...
Police chief: Officer shoots, kills armed man in Goddard
A 25-year-old woman was seriously injured Sunday afternoon when her vehicle rolled on westbound...
Woman injured in crash on west Kellogg
KWCH Car Crash generic
Investigation continues following fatal hit-and-run crash in Winfield
KWCH Car Crash generic
1 killed in crash in SW Sedgwick County

Latest News

A crowd applauds the school board's decision to extend contacts for the district's...
Derby BOE reverses prior decision, contracts extended for top administrators
baby rhino
Baby rhino born at Tanganyika after 14-month pregnancy
A truck stolen from a worker with Rhoden Roofing was found, but not complete. A thief stripped...
Roofer’s stolen truck found, vehicle stripped, tools gone
Rohin and Tess Goodman
Wichita woman helping to reunite Afghan soldier with family