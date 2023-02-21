LIVE: Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on deadly police shooting in Goddard

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is holding a briefing on Tuesday to give updated information on a shooting involving a Goddard police officer.

The Goddard police chief confirmed Monday that an officer was placed on leave following a deadly shooting. The chief said the officer shot and killed an armed man who approached him and failed to drop comply with multiple commands from the officer to drop his weapon.

Prior to the shooting, there was a short pursuit when the officer tried to stop the man for reckless driving.

The sheriff’s office is the investigating agency on the incident.

