Man critically injured in shooting at west Wichita motel

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police are on the scene of a shooting at a motel in west Wichita.

Sedgwick County dispatchers confirm a man suffered critical injuries when he was shot in the chest near W. Kellogg Drive and Hoover.

Police are now searching for the suspect vehicle, described as a dark blue minivan with a 60-day tag.

