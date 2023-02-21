Man critically injured in shooting at west Wichita motel

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police are on the scene of a shooting at a motel in west Wichita.

Sedgwick County dispatchers confirm a man suffered critical injuries when he was shot in the chest near W. Kellogg Drive and Hoover.

Police are now searching for the suspect vehicle, described as a dark blue minivan with a 60-day tag.

