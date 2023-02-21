Midweek rain chance is on the way

Some snow is possible over northern Kansas
Falling temperatures Wednesday afternoon
Falling temperatures Wednesday afternoon(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Big temperature changes are on the way for Kansas as a sharp cold front arrives midweek. It will take the spring-like weather away for a while and bring winter back for the second half of the week.

There is a potential of rain for south central and eastern Kansas, but amounts will be light (under .25″). Much of the moisture will move on to the northeast by mid-morning Wednesday. A cold front sinking through the state will set the stage for a wide range in temperatures. At 3pm, northwest Kansas will be in the teens, while farther south it will be 50s and 60s. Strong north winds can be expected for most of the area in the afternoon.

Light snow will skirt across northwest Kansas Wednesday evening and into the night, but accumulations will be under one inch.

Much colder air hangs around for Thursday and Friday, but dry weather prevails. The wind will start backing down later in the afternoon Thursday.

Milder weather is expected to be back by the weekend as highs return to the 50s and 60s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds; showers after midnight. Wind: S 10-25; gusty. Low: 53.

Tomorrow: AM showers ending, then becoming partly cloudy. 3PM Temp: 66. Wind: SW/N 15-25; gusty

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and breezy. Much colder. Wind: N/NW 15-25; gusty. Low: 19.

Thu: High: 36 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Fri: High: 37 Low: 15 Increasing clouds.

Sat: High: 53 Low: 25 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 60 Low: 40 Mostly cloudy; breezy. Overnight rain/thunder.

Mon: High: 58 Low: 43 AM showers, then mostly sunny and windy.

Tue: High: 59 Low: 32 Mostly sunny.

