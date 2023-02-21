No. 3 Kansas holds on for 63-58 win over No. 24 TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Gradey Dick scored 19 points, Kevin McCullar Jr. had 15 and third-ranked Kansas extended its winning streak to five games with a 63-58 win over No. 24 TCU on Monday night.

Jalen Wilson had 12 rebounds for the Jayhawks (23-5, 11-4 Big 12), which began the night tied with idle eighth-ranked Texas for the conference lead. They have won seven of eight games since a three-game losing streak that included a 23-point home loss to the Horned Frogs.

Damion Baugh missed a potential tying 3-pointer with five seconds left for TCU (18-10, 7-8). Shahada Wells then missed a follow-up layup before McCullar was fouled and made two free throws.

Not even an appearance from Heisman Trophy runner-up Max Duggan could get the Horned Frogs over the hump. The Frogs were within 56-53 with 6:07 left when the four-year starting quarterback, still in his tuxedo after receiving the Davey O’Brien Award in a ceremony about four miles from campus, waved the crowd into a frenzy while going to a courtside seat.

The Horned Frogs tied the game at 48 with 10:13 left when Jakobe Coles made a short leaner while being fouled, but missed the free throw that would have put them in the lead.

Mike Miles Jr. had 13 points for TCU, which has lost five of its last six games — the first four of those losses when Miles was out injured. Coles added 12 points and Baugh had 11.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: The Jayhawks reached 11 conference wins for the 29th consecutive season, a streak that began in 1994-95 and is the longest active Division I streak.

TCU: After shooting a season-high 68.6% against Oklahoma State two days earlier, the Horned Frogs missed their first eight shots against the Jayhawks, until Emanuel Miller had two quick baskets more than 5 1/2 minutes into the game. TCU also missed its last six shots before the break.

UP NEXT

Kansas is home Saturday to play West Virginia, who it beat 76-62 on Jan. 7.

TCU travels in search of a regular-season sweep of Texas Tech on Saturday. The Horned Frogs won 67-61 in the first meeting on New Year’s Even in the Big 12 opener.

