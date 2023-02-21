Roofer’s stolen truck found, vehicle stripped, tools gone

A truck stolen from a worker with Rhoden Roofing was found, but not complete. A thief stripped...
A truck stolen from a worker with Rhoden Roofing was found, but not complete. A thief stripped the vehicle and stool thousands of dollars worth of tools.(Rhoden Roofing)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s a case of good news/bad news for a Wichita roofer whose truck was stolen last week from a job site in Wichita. Rhoden Roofing on Monday provided an update on its Facebook page, showing a photo of the recovered truck.

The vehicle was stripped, missing parts including all four wheels. The worker’s tools he had in the truck also are gone. Despite the disappointment, Rhoden credited a community member for spotting the truck and calling it in.

“Here’s to Wichita watching out for each other,” the company said.

Last Wednesday morning, (Feb. 15), someone stole the brown 2002 Ford F-250 with a ladder rack, from a jobsite in Wichita ‘s North Riverside neighborhood. Roofers with Rhoden Roofing had just arrived at the home when someone drove away in the truck.

