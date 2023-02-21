Roofer’s stolen truck found, vehicle stripped, tools gone

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s a case of good news/bad news for a Wichita roofer whose truck was stolen last week from a job site in Wichita. Rhoden Roofing on Monday provided an update on its Facebook page, showing a photo of the recovered truck.

The vehicle was stripped, missing parts including all four wheels. The worker’s tools he had in the truck also are gone. Despite the disappointment, Rhoden credited a community member for spotting the truck and calling it in.

“Here’s to Wichita watching out for each other,” the company said.

Last Wednesday morning, (Feb. 15), someone stole the brown 2002 Ford F-250 with a ladder rack, from a jobsite in Wichita ‘s North Riverside neighborhood. Roofers with Rhoden Roofing had just arrived at the home when someone drove away in the truck.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com