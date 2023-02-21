Saline Co. GDP jumps by $341 million in 2021

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Salina Area Chamber of Commerce announced that the Saline County economy grew by 12.4 percent from 2020 to 2021, hitting a record high of over $3 billion. This change, the county said, amounts to an addition of $341 million to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP); a number that surpasses the highest growth of recent record in 2017 when the GDP increased by 7.3 percent and $116 million.

“We can’t stress enough what a huge win this is for our growth and overall economic health,” said Renee Duxler, Salina Area Chamber Interim President & CEO. “It truly speaks to the public and private partnerships and investments that Salina and Saline County have made over the last few years, and the dedication of community and business leaders working toward a shared vision for progress.”

while incremental growth was seen in all of these top industries, it was the Arts, Entertainment and Recreation industry that saw the most astonishing increase, with a jump of 72.5 percent— from $8 million to $13.8 million-- between 2020 to 2021. The highest annual impact for this industry on the GDP prior was $9.9 million total in 2014, and its never increased by more than $500,000 year-over-year.

The Chamber also said the city of Salina registered its first net growth in population since 2012. While a nominal increase of 207 people from 2021-2022, it marks the first time Salina hasn’t lost population in almost a decade.

