Wichita police search for dirt bike connected to deadly hit and run

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that killed a 48-year-old pedestrian from Wichita.

Police said around 7:15 p.m. Monday night, officers responded to the intersection of 11th Street North and Broadway for an injury hit-and-run collision. Officers arrived and found a 48-year-old woman laying in the street unresponsive. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, officers learned the woman was struck by a black dirt bike while crossing the street. After the collision, the driver of the motorcycle left the scene northbound on Broadway.

The WPD is asking the public that if you have any information on this case or can identify the person whom we would like to speak with, please contact Detective Nelson at 316-350-3686, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111, or See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282

