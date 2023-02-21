Woman dies in accidental apartment fire in Protection

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman died over the weekend in an apartment fire in southwest Kansas.

A viewer submitted photos and videos from the scene that was first reported early Sunday morning in the town of Protection.

The Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed the fire happened in one of the units at a complex in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue.

The fire was contained to the woman’s apartment, but three adjacent units sustained smoke damage.

The fire marshall’s office said the fire was an accident.

