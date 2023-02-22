4th fire department employee probed in Tyre Nichols case

FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA basketball game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Washington Wizards, Jan. 28, 2023. Five former Memphis, Tenn., police officers were scheduled Friday, Feb. 17, to make their first court appearance on murder and other charges in the violent arrest and death of Nichols.(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A top city official said Tuesday that a fourth Memphis Fire Department employee is being investigated as part of the probe into the violent arrest and death of Tyre Nichols.

Memphis Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Sink told reporters the city hasn’t made a final decision on what consequences the employee may face, according to The Commercial Appeal. She did not disclose the employee’s name or rank.

Sink said that the person came to the scene much later than others “and provided medical care and transported Mr. Nichols to the hospital.”

WARNING: Videos contain graphic imagery. Viewer discretion is advised.

GRAPHIC: The five Memphis police officers accused of killing Tyre Nichols all pleaded not guilty. (Source: CNN, WMC, City of Memphis, Attorney Ben Crump)

A Fire Department spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking further information Tuesday night.

Three other fire employees who were present at the site of the arrest have been fired.

Five former police officers pleaded not guilty on Friday to second-degree murder and other charges. They were fired after a police investigation into the Jan. 7 arrest of Nichols, who died in a hospital three days later. His beating was caught on video.

One other officer who was involved in the initial traffic stop has also been fired, and an additional officer who has not been identified has been suspended.

Two Shelby County sheriff’s deputies have been suspended without pay.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Goddard police chief said an officer shot and killed an armed man following a short pursuit...
Police chief: Officer shoots, kills armed man in Goddard
The Segwick County Sheriff's Office said a mother and her two children were pulled from a fiery...
Child killed following rescue attempt in crash in W. Sedgwick County
KWCH Car Crash generic
1 killed in crash in SW Sedgwick County
A truck stolen from a worker with Rhoden Roofing was found, but not complete. A thief stripped...
Roofer’s stolen truck found, vehicle stripped, tools gone
Wichita police are asking for the public's help to locate this black dirt bike, and the rider,...
Wichita police identify person of interest in deadly dirt bike hit-and-run

Latest News

The starting line for the International Pancake Day race in Liberal, Kansas
Olney, England wins 74th International Pancake Day Race
Carol Burns
Family, friends remember woman killed in Protection fire
The Kansas State Fire Marshal's Office on Tuesday identified 71-year-old Carol Burns as the...
Family, friends remember woman killed in Protection apartment fire
Semiconductor chips
How the CHIPS Act works
Riders left swinging on Ferris wheel ride in high winds