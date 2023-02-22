5 die in small airplane crashing near Little Rock factory

FILE - The twin-engine plane crashed outside a 3M plant in Little Rock, Arkansas.
FILE - The twin-engine plane crashed outside a 3M plant in Little Rock, Arkansas.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Five people died when a small airplane crashed near a Little Rock factory on Wednesday shortly after taking off, authorities said.

The twin-engine plane crashed outside a 3M plant in Little Rock, a couple of miles south of Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said. The Federal Aviation Administration said five people were on board the plane.

The Beech BE20 had departed the Little Rock airport and was headed to John Glenn International Airport in Columbus, Ohio, the FAA said.

Burk did not immediately release the names or ages of the people on the plane. The FAA said it and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police arrested 21-year-old Chase Faimon in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash.
Wichita police arrest suspect in deadly hit-and-run involving dirt bike
ambulance
Contract worker dies at Holly Frontier
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office released photos of body camera footage of an...
Man armed with BB gun killed in Goddard officer-involved shooting
A man is deadly following a shooting at the Motel 6, 5736 W. Kellogg, in west Wichita.
Man shot, killed in shooting at west Wichita motel
Diana Schunn with her family following her heart transplant
Thanks to donor, well known Kansas woman given second chance at life

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in support of the campaign of...
Trump: East Palestine train derailment response a ‘betrayal’
Twitter liability in the spotlight at the Supreme Court
Twitter liability in the spotlight at the Supreme Court
Twitter in the spotlight at the Supreme Court over terrorism liability
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Prosecutors charge man in killing of Los Angeles bishop
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Chinese Communist Party's foreign policy chief Wang Yi...
Russia, China show off ties amid maneuvering over Ukraine