BBB warns of subscription service scams following Meta announcement

FILE
FILE(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Better Business Bureau has warned residents about the potential for subscription service scams following Meta’s announcement of its own paid verification program.

The Better Business Bureau says that on Sunday, Feb. 19, Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg announced the company would introduce Meta Verified - a paid “blue verification badge” for Facebook and Instagram that would be available later this week. The service includes a verification badge, protection against impersonating accounts, increased visibility, priority customer service and other exclusive features. The move follows Twitter’s introduction of the controversial idea.

As with any new program, the BBB warned about initial confusion on what it all means and scammers have lined up to grab at any new opportunity. It said residents should ensure they have all the facts to protect against future scam attempts.

Here is what the BBB said users should know:

  • Regular Facebook and Instagram users do not have to pay. The subscription service is an option to help creators and businesses build communities.
  • The optional Meta subscription service will cost $11.99 per month online and $14.99 for the mobile app. Twitter’s blue check costs $8 per month for the web and $11 for its mobile app. Twitter also announced an upcharge for its new secure text messaging program.
  • Meta Verified is only available in New Zealand and Australia currently, but could soon be globally expanded and eventually to business accounts. Twitter Blue is currently available in many countries, including the U.S. and Canada.
  • Users are required to meet the minimum requirements - be at least 18 years old and submit a government ID that matches the name and photo on Facebook and Instagram.

The Bureau said residents should be on the lookout for potential scams including phishing emails, texts and direct messages. If residents suspect a scam, they can go to its Spot a Scam page to verify. It also warned residents to beware of imposters and to always check links before they are clicked as well as fact-check all information.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police arrested 21-year-old Chase Faimon in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash.
Wichita police arrest suspect in deadly hit-and-run involving dirt bike
Diana Schunn with her family following her heart transplant
Thanks to donor, well known Kansas woman given second chance at life
Kansas-based Integra Technologies is expanding in Wichita and plans to invest $1.8 billion in...
Integra Technologies announces site of headquarters in Sedgwick Co.
ambulance
Contract worker dies at Holly Frontier
An alligator attacked and killed 85-year-old Gloria Serge while she was walking her dog near a...
Woman said she did all she could to save neighbor from alligator attack

Latest News

Tanish and Manasi Kulkarni talk about their "Cancer Slayers" team that is raising money for the...
Newstalk: Cancer Slayers
A train fire was extinguished in Hutchinson Thursday morning.
Morning train fire closes traffic in Hutchinson
Sports betting in Missouri could take a step forward Thursday at the state Capitol.
Missouri sports betting could take a step forward Thursday
Bondic UV Liquid Plastic Welding kit
Does It Work? Bondic UV Liquid Plastic Welding Kit
For Sale sign
Experts: Limited housing options a potential concern with Wichita area job growth