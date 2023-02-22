Family, friends remember woman killed in Protection apartment fire

PROTECTION, Kan. (KWCH) - Carol Burns died Sunday morning in her apartment at Centennial Court in Protection, Kan.

Neighbors say they loved Burns and are still coming to terms with her loss. Carol’s daughter, Vana Stark, said she was texting with her mom just hours before the fire would claim her life.’

“I was kind of numb, in shock, when I got the call. I didn’t know really what was going on. The apartment manager called me,” said Stark.

Starks said her mother was all about family, and she loved animals.

“She loved her three sisters and her two brothers-in-law. She was all about family,” said Stark.

Viewers submitted video and photos of the fire. Neighbor John Weis said when he heard someone pounding on doors telling people to evacuate, he didn’t think much of it.

“I kind of thought somebody was having a barbeque out here with sparks flying, and everywhere, so I didn’t think too much about it,” said Weis.

When he went to Carol’s backyard, he knew something was wrong.

“I went around the back area to where her bedroom window was and there was fire and smoke coming out of there,” recalled Weis. “Just kind of taken aback, shocked, and just saying, ‘what the heck could’ve happened... what happened... what caused this?’”

One of Carol’s best friends, Becky Mosshart, remembers her for being light and cheery, and helpful.

“She cared about other people,” said Mosshart. “I still haven’t come to grips with it yet.”

The Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the fire to be accidental, but the investigation continues.

