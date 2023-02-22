Integra Technologies to announce location of new headquarters Wednesday

Kansas-based Integra Technologies is expanding in Wichita and plans to invest $1.8 billion in...
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Integra Technologies Inc. will announce the site for its new headquarters on Wednesday. The facility will combine the largest back-end semiconductor manufacturing and test facility in the United States, pending CHIPS for America funding approval.

Site selection and local government support is the next step in Integra’s application for CHIPS funding, following Kansas’ approval of the state’s APEX award to Integra on February 2. Members of the Wichita City Council and Sedgwick County Commission will be in attendance.

Integra’s expansion plans are designed to address recent risks identified in the U.S. semiconductor supply chain and support the domestic semiconductor ecosystem as outlined in the U.S. Department of Commerce CHIPS and Science Act funding.

