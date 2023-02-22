McPherson group raising money for improvements to new athletic facility

Upgraded athletic facilities for the McPherson school district
By KWCH Staff and Alex Jirgens
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A group in McPherson is raising money for improvements to the school district’s new athletic facility. The track and turf soccer/football field facility behind McPherson High School opened in October. There will be additional enhancements including bleachers, a press box, lighting, a scoreboard and more. It’s possible thanks to community support through the “Fund the Field” campaign.

Representing “Fund the Field,” Carol Swenson has seen the expansion of athletics and programs for the McPherson school district and McPherson College.

“Between the usage at the college, the usage of the high school and middle school, it became a situation where it couldn’t be handled over a period of time,” Swenson said.

For decades, there’s been talk about the McPherson school district splitting off from the college to create its own field on a spot that’s just been grass behind the high school.

“This gives our kids a chance to compete on a beautiful home field for football and track. It will be the first time we’ve had a home field for 70 years,” Swenson said.

Work on the new track and turf field began last June with the facility opening in October. The Fund the Field Committee is aiming to raise $1 million by Aug. 1 to add the enhancements that include lighting and the scoreboard. So far, the group has raised more than $800,000.

McPherson USD 418 Superintendent Dr. Shiloh Vincent expressed excitement in seeing the project come together.

“I think it’s a testament to the community of McPherson and what community partnerships can really look like for the benefit of students,” Dr. Vincent said.

You can learn more about the facility-improvement project and donate to the cause here: https://www.mcpherson.com/apps/pages/fundthefield.

