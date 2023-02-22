TV news employee, 9-year-old girl fatally shot at scene of earlier homicide

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said multiple people were shot at a scene where a woman was...
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said multiple people were shot at a scene where a woman was pronounced dead earlier in the day.(Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By ABC7 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB/Gray) - Police in Florida say a television news employee and a 9-year-old girl were fatally shot Wednesday at a crime scene where a woman was killed earlier in the day.

According to Orange County Sheriff John Mina, deputies responded to the initial shooting on Hialeah Street at approximately 11 a.m.

A woman in her 20s died as a result of the first shooting, Sheriff Mina said.

At approximately 4 p.m., authorities responded back to the earlier scene for reports of two additional shootings in the area.

The sheriff said an individual shot a television news reporter and photographer while they were near their vehicle covering the earlier homicide.

The same individual then entered a nearby home and shot a woman and her 9-year-old girl, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the news employees and the 9-year-old girl died from their injuries, the sheriff said.

Detectives collected evidence and detained a suspect identified as 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses.

Investigators believe Moses is connected to all of the shootings. He faces several criminal charges, including murder.

“It’s hard to know if he was targeting this news crew. It will all be part of our investigation,” Sheriff Mina said.

