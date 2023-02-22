New Kansas tech projects involve billions in funding, thousands of jobs

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This month brought two major economic development project announcements to Kansas, involving billions of dollars and thousands of jobs.

Integra Technologies is looking at a semiconductor plant in Wichita, investing about $1.8 billion. Monday brought the announcement that EMP Shield plans to build a $1.9 billion computer chip manufacturing facility in Burlington. CHIPS Act funding is essential for both projects, company and government officials say.

Last August, President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act into law. The legislation is meant to spur the manufacturing of semiconductor chips as the U.S. makes up 10% of global production.

Semiconductors Industry Association President and CEO John Neuffer said once the CHIPS act passed, “we’ve seen quite an outflow of commitments by our industry.”

Neuffer said nationwide through CHIPS act funding, there are 40 projects announced, equating to more than a $200 billion investment. These projects include what’s planned for Integra in Wichita and EMP Shield in Burlington.

While the application process hasn’t been announced, when introducing his company’s $1.8 billion plan on Feb. 2, Integra CEO and President Brett Robinson explained part of what’s needed.

“A state and local incentives package is required to apply for CHIPS Act funding,” Robinson said.

The CHIPS Act will provide about $200 billion over the next decade. This includes $52 billion in subsidies for manufacturers and workforce development. About $24 billion is in tax credits for new facilities. Thera are also tens of billions of dollars for research and development.

“It’s not just going to the leading-edge chips, the leading-edge chips or memory chips. There’s going to be what we call more mature node chips, a lot of the chips that go into cars, refrigerators or toasters,” Neuffer explained of planned projects.

He said the shortage of chips during the pandemic showed their importance. While that’s largely been resolved, he said the CHIPS Act is looking to the future.

“Put together with the mid-term and long-term perspective in mind. It just takes two to three years to get these FABs (fabrication plants for semiconductors) up and running,” Neuffer said.

The CHIPS-Act-funded projects are also partnering with local schools and colleges to train workers. Federal funds through the CHIPS Act would launch those courses.

Integra Technologies also has been approved for $300 million from state funds. If Integra does not secure federal CHIPS Act funding by Oct. 1, the state can withdraw the offer.

