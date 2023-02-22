Derby’s Park Hill Elementary School raising money for student’s service dog

DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - Park Hill Elementary School in Derby is hosting a fundraiser to help a family pay for the training of their daughter’s seizure response dog. The dog, named Remi, is a companion for Corbynn, an early-childhood student at Park Hill. Corbynn has epilepsy.

To help Remi get the training he needs to be his best for Corbynn, Park Hill’s student council group arranged a hat day fundraiser for Friday, Feb. 24. By bringing in at least $1 to school, each student will have permission to wear a hat throughout the day. Al proceeds from this fundraiser will go to Corbynn and her family in order to pay for Remi’s training.

Corbynn’s mother, Connor Phillips, said it’s heartwarming to see the other students and staff stepping up to help her daughter.

For others who’d like to help Corbynn and her family, there is a GoFundMe page where you can donate to the Remi-training cause.

