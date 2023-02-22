‘A very lucky and blessed man’: Peyton Hillis tweets after release from hospital

RAW FILE - Kansas City Chiefs running back Peyton Hillis runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Dec. 23, 2012, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:44 AM CST
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Peyton Hillis was in critical condition after saving his children from drowning.

He was released from the hospital after being admitted for weeks, and Tuesday afternoon he shared his first social media post since the incident.

“I left the hospital with no worries and concerns and should make a 100% recovery,” Hillis’ tweet read in part. “I’m a very lucky and blessed man, Yahweh has really blessed me and I am very thankful.”

Hillis grew up in Conway, Arkansas. He played for the Arkansas Razorbacks from 2004-2007. The Denver Broncos drafted him in the 7th Round of the 2008 NFL Draft. He played eight seasons in the NFL with several teams, including the Kansas City Chiefs, in 2012. He rushed for nearly 1,200 yards with the Cleveland Browns in 2010 and was the cover athlete for the Madden NFL video game series “Madden NFL 12.”

