Wednesday sees tumbling temps

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a wet start to the day in the Wichita area, but the rain is moving out, and windy/warmer weather is moving in. However, midday temperatures in the middle to upper 60s will quickly fall into the lower 40s by late afternoon. When you factor in the gusty north breeze, it will like freezing or colder.

Temperatures will tumble even more tonight. By tomorrow morning temperatures will be in the teens while the wind chill hovers near zero. In other words, Thursday morning will feel 60 to 70 degrees colder than Wednesday morning!

Some light snow will quickly move across northern Kansas this evening into the night. Areas along and north of a Sharon Springs to Smith Center line may see an inch of accumulation, but big travel troubles are not expected.

After a frigid Friday with below normal highs in the 30s, warmer weather returns in time for the weekend. Highs in the 50s on Saturday will be replaced by middle to upper 60s on Sunday. However, another weather maker will move across Kansas by the end of the weekend bringing showers and storms back to the state, especially Sunday afternoon into the night.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Rain/thunder early; then clearing and breezy. Temperatures fall into the lower 40s by 4 pm. Wind: S/N 15-25; gusty.

Tonight: Clearing and blustery. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. Low: 19.

Tomorrow: Sunny, but breezy and cold. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 35.

Fri: Low: 15. High: 37. Increasing clouds and cold.

Sat: Low: 25. High: 53. Mostly cloudy.

Sun: Low: 44. High: 69. Mostly cloudy; showers/storms late in the day.

Mon: Low: 43. High: 61. Windy with clearing skies.

Tue: Low: 34. High: 65. Mostly sunny.

