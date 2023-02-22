Wheelies on Wichita streets not uncommon: Drivers react to deadly hit-and-run

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s not uncommon to see people riding dirt bikes and street bikes on Wichita roadways. Sometimes, drivers said they see bikers doing dangerous stunts like wheelies while on the roadway with other drivers.

“I see them riding wheelies on Oliver and I look over and I’m like ‘Woah,’” said Kenneth Maloney, a concerned Wichita driver.

Now, it’s a problem that’s turned deadly after Wichita Police said 21-year-old Chase Faimon hit and killed a 48-year-old woman crossing the street at 11th and Broadway.

“I don’t think you should be driving reckless like that, I think it’s dangerous,” said Demetri McClellan, a Wichita driver.

“We’ll be stopped at a stop light and as soon as it turns green, there they go. It’s happened a few times and it’s going to continue to happen most likely,” said Izzy Vasquez, another concerned Wichita driver.

Wichita Police said if you see any vehicle driving dangerously, call 911.

