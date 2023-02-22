Wichita police search for person of interest in deadly motel shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are working to locate 43-year-old Larry Powell in connection to a deadly shooting on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the shooting call at Motel 6, in the 5700 block of W. Kellogg, around 5:10 p.m. on Tuesday. They arrived to find a 50-year-old man from Santa Cruz, Calif. with a gunshot wound to his chest. Officers began providing life-saving efforts until EMS arrived. The man was taken to the hospital where he died.

Investigators learned the victim had a verbal altercation with a male suspect. Once the argument turned physical the male suspect started shooting and striking the victim once.

Wichita police are searching for this van in connection to a deadly shooting of a 50-year-old California man at a motel in west Wichita on Tuesday. (Wichita Police Department)

Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting and the relationship between the victim and the suspect. But they would like to talk to Powell about the incident. Powell is described as being 5′4″ tall, 217 lbs. and is believed to be driving a dark-colored van with 60-day tags.

If you know where Powell may be, you’re asked to call 911. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County by calling 316-267-2111.

