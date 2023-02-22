Wind chill alert for Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dangerous wind chills are likely for northwest Kansas early Thursday as north winds and Arctic air continue to be in the headlines. Feels like temperatures will fall to -20 at the beginning of the day, so cover up exposed skin. Other areas, like southwest and central Kansas will have wind chills at -10 to -15.

Overall, much of the state will have some sunshine on Thursday but it will remain very chilly. Highs are going to be in the 20s and low 30s and the north winds will start easing later in the day.

There’s a chance for some icy weather Friday (could be some sleet or freezing rain) around Wichita - and areas to the east. It won’t be a major ice event, but we will need to keep an eye on some of the road conditions. Highs are going to be a mix of 20s and 30s.

Milder weather kicks in for the upcoming weekend. Saturday will see a return of 40s and 50s. Much of the state will see 60s on Sunday. A potent storm system arriving Sunday evening will bring a risk of storms and possible severe weather. It should begin in western Kansas in the evening and spread east into the overnight.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: N/NW 10-20. Low: 15.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and breezy. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. High: 35.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: N/NE 10-20. Low: 16.

Fri: High: 34 Turning cloudy; some P.M. sleet or ice possible.

Sat: High: 47 Low: 25 Mostly cloudy.

Sun: High: 63 Low: 42 Mostly cloudy; eve. & overnight storms.

Mon: High: 62 Low: 45 AM showers, then mostly sunny. Windy.

Tue: High: 63 Low: 34 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 66 Low: 39 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.