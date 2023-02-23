Arctic air sweeps in

What's next in the Wichita area.(KWCH)
What's next in the Wichita area.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a much colder morning across all of Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the single digits and teens. However, when you include the brisk breeze from the north it feels like zero to ten degrees below zero.

High temperatures today and Friday will remain well below normal, generally in the 30s as Arctic air remains in place. While most of the state stays quiet, a fast-moving system may produce a light mix of sleet and freezing drizzle over south central Kansas on Friday afternoon. While nothing significant is expected, some slick spots cannot be ruled out.

Changes will arrive this weekend as milder, more moist air comes back to Kansas. Despite quite a few clouds, temperatures will top-out in the near normal lower upper 40s and lower 50s on Saturday. Sunday will be even warmer as highs soar into the 60s and 70s.

A potent storm system will sweep across the state late Sunday bringing with it widespread showers and storms. While not set in stone, some of the storms will likely turn strong to severe producing damaging wind gusts and large hail.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, but breezy and cold. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 34.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, continued cold. Wind: NE 10-15. Low: 15.

Tomorrow: Becoming cloudy; light wintry mix in the afternoon. Wind: NE/E 5-15. High: 33.

Sat: Low: 27. High: 48. Mostly cloudy.

Sun: Low: 45. High: 66. Mostly cloudy, breezy; showers/storms late in the day.

Mon: Low: 44. High: 62. Windy with clearing skies.

Tue: Low: 34. High: 63. Mostly sunny.

Wed: Low: 39. High: 66. Partly cloudy.

