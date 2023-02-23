Crews respond to injury crash in Reno County

KWCH Car Crash generic
KWCH Car Crash generic(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Reno County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol are responding to a crash on K-96 between Mt. Hope and Haven.

KHP confirmed that the crash involves a semi and a work truck. There are injuries involved, but dispatchers did not know how severe they are.

12 News has a crew headed to the scene.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita police arrested 21-year-old Chase Faimon in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash.
Wichita police arrest suspect in deadly hit-and-run involving dirt bike
Diana Schunn with her family following her heart transplant
Thanks to donor, well known Kansas woman given second chance at life
Kansas-based Integra Technologies is expanding in Wichita and plans to invest $1.8 billion in...
Integra Technologies announces site of headquarters in Sedgwick Co.
ambulance
Contract worker dies at Holly Frontier
Surveillance footage shows a group of three women suspected of stealing tens of thousands of...
Police: Thieves steal more than $36K worth of jewelry from 2 Kan. stores

Latest News

FILE
Driver hospitalized after semi hauling livestock flips in western Kan.
Wichita police arrested 21-year-old Chase Faimon in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash.
Wichita police arrest suspect in deadly hit-and-run involving dirt bike
199th and MacArthur
4-year-old dead, 2 seriously injured in Sunday crash west of Wichita
KWCH Car Crash generic
1 killed in crash in SW Sedgwick County