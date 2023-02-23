Crews respond to injury crash in Reno County

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Reno County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol are responding to a crash on K-96 between Mt. Hope and Haven.

KHP confirmed that the crash involves a semi and a work truck. There are injuries involved, but dispatchers did not know how severe they are.

12 News has a crew headed to the scene.

