Derby police seek help naming new K-9 officer
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Derby Police Department needs your help naming its new K-9 officer.
Voters can choose one of the eight names listed on the city’s website to help name the police department’s newest member.
Voting begins Feb. 22 and closes March 1 at 5 p.m.
You can cast your vote here: https://bit.ly/3IQVEIn
