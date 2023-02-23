Derby police seek help naming new K-9 officer

The Derby Police Department is asking for the public's help naming its new K-9 officer.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Derby Police Department needs your help naming its new K-9 officer.

Voters can choose one of the eight names listed on the city’s website to help name the police department’s newest member.

Voting begins Feb. 22 and closes March 1 at 5 p.m.

You can cast your vote here: https://bit.ly/3IQVEIn

