Driver hospitalized after semi hauling livestock flips in western Kan.

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A semi-truck driver was sent to the hospital after the livestock truck he was driving had flipped on a western Kansas interstate.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, emergency crews were called to the area of County Road F and I-70 in Thomas Co. with reports of a rollover crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2007 Kenworth semi-truck hauling cattle driven by Alfredo G. Castelli Gomez, 61, of Dodge City had flipped off of the interstate and into a ditch.

KHP noted that Castelli Gomez believed a passing vehicle was going to hit him and he moved too far to the right which caused the incident.

Officials said Castelli Gomez was taken to Logan Co. Hospital with suspected minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police arrested 21-year-old Chase Faimon in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash.
Wichita police arrest suspect in deadly hit-and-run involving dirt bike
Diana Schunn with her family following her heart transplant
Thanks to donor, well known Kansas woman given second chance at life
Kansas-based Integra Technologies is expanding in Wichita and plans to invest $1.8 billion in...
Integra Technologies announces site of headquarters in Sedgwick Co.
ambulance
Contract worker dies at Holly Frontier
Surveillance footage shows a group of three women suspected of stealing tens of thousands of...
Police: Thieves steal more than $36K worth of jewelry from 2 Kan. stores

Latest News

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple at his weekly briefing on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple to discuss state of the city in Thursday address
The Kansas Highway Patrol said one person is dead following a crash between a semi tractor...
Passenger dies in Reno County crash with semi
FILE - Former President Donald Trump talks to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, during a visit...
Poll finds that Kansas GOP voters seem to favor Trump, may favor DeSantis more
Hutchinson High School
Hutchinson student hit by a car while using crosswalk
Shannon from the American Red Cross stops in to tell us about a program that sets people up...
Newstalk: American Red Cross offers free smoke alarms