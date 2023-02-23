Experts: Limited housing options a potential concern with Wichita area job growth

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While city and county leaders celebrate an announcement from Integra Technologies Inc. to expand its operation with headquarters in Bel Aire, a potential concern comes with the question about housing options for new employees moving to the Wichita area.

With its expansion in the Wichita area, Integra is expected to provide about 2,500 new jobs and more than $2 billion in capital investment in five years. This means some new employees will be moving to a new city.

Looking at availability for people moving to the area, Coldwell Banker Associate Broker and South Central Kansas MLS Board President Adam Crowder said he’s seen changing patterns in home sales within the last few years.

“We’re a half to a third of really what we need to have,” he said.

Crowder said new home construction is also down in Wichita. The lack of larger development projects means fewer options.

“...We’ve got lots of buyers that want to buy, not enough sellers that want to sell, and not enough builders that can build the amount of homes we need,” he said.

Crowder said he’s calling on the city, county and state to come up with ideas, including incentives to improve the housing situation.

“They’re not going to wait for that infrastructure to be there for those employees to have homes,” he said. “As soon as (there is) that green flag to go, they’re going to start building. In a year, if they’re up and running, we’re six months behind, trying to play catchup (with) getting houses built.”

