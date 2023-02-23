Experts: Limited housing options a potential concern with Wichita area job growth

new home construction near Wichita, Kansas
new home construction near Wichita, Kansas(KWCH)
By Alex Jirgens and KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While city and county leaders celebrate an announcement from Integra Technologies Inc. to expand its operation with headquarters in Bel Aire, a potential concern comes with the question about housing options for new employees moving to the Wichita area.

With its expansion in the Wichita area, Integra is expected to provide about 2,500 new jobs and more than $2 billion in capital investment in five years. This means some new employees will be moving to a new city.

Looking at availability for people moving to the area, Coldwell Banker Associate Broker and South Central Kansas MLS Board President Adam Crowder said he’s seen changing patterns in home sales within the last few years.

“We’re a half to a third of really what we need to have,” he said.

Crowder said new home construction is also down in Wichita. The lack of larger development projects means fewer options.

“...We’ve got lots of buyers that want to buy, not enough sellers that want to sell, and not enough builders that can build the amount of homes we need,” he said.

Crowder said he’s calling on the city, county and state to come up with ideas, including incentives to improve the housing situation.

“They’re not going to wait for that infrastructure to be there for those employees to have homes,” he said. “As soon as (there is) that green flag to go, they’re going to start building. In a year, if they’re up and running, we’re six months behind, trying to play catchup (with) getting houses built.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Related Content

Kansas-based Integra Technologies is expanding in Wichita and plans to invest $1.8 billion in...
Integra Technologies announces site of headquarters in Sedgwick Co.
Kansas-based Integra Technologies is expanding in Wichita and plans to invest $1.8 billion in...
Kansas tech projects involve billions in funding, hinging on federal CHIPS Act funds

Most Read

Wichita police arrested 21-year-old Chase Faimon in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash.
Wichita police arrest suspect in deadly hit-and-run involving dirt bike
ambulance
Contract worker dies at Holly Frontier
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office released photos of body camera footage of an...
Man armed with BB gun killed in Goddard officer-involved shooting
A man is deadly following a shooting at the Motel 6, 5736 W. Kellogg, in west Wichita.
Man shot, killed in shooting at west Wichita motel
Diana Schunn with her family following her heart transplant
Thanks to donor, well known Kansas woman given second chance at life

Latest News

Surveillance footage shows a group of three women suspected of stealing tens of thousands of...
Police: Thieves steal more than $36K worth of jewelry from 2 Kan. stores
Crowd gathered for May 11, 2021 home opener for the Wichita Wind Surge at Riverfront Stadium
Wichita Wind Surge holding part-time job fair
Hackers generic image
Hutchinson Clinic issues alert concerning December data breach
Integra site in Bel Aire
Integra Technologies announces site of headquarters in Sedgwick County