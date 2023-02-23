Hutchinson student hit by a car while using crosswalk

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson School District, USD 308, said a student at Hutchinson High School was hit by a vehicle while using a crosswalk in front of the school on Thursday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene, but neither the driver nor the student hit were seriously injured. The student walked away from the scene and, after being evaluated by EMTs, was released to a guardian.

