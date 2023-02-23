Hutchinson student hit by a car while using crosswalk

Hutchinson High School
Hutchinson High School(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson School District, USD 308, said a student at Hutchinson High School was hit by a vehicle while using a crosswalk in front of the school on Thursday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene, but neither the driver nor the student hit were seriously injured. The student walked away from the scene and, after being evaluated by EMTs, was released to a guardian.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita police arrested 21-year-old Chase Faimon in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash.
Wichita police arrest suspect in deadly hit-and-run involving dirt bike
Diana Schunn with her family following her heart transplant
Thanks to donor, well known Kansas woman given second chance at life
Kansas-based Integra Technologies is expanding in Wichita and plans to invest $1.8 billion in...
Integra Technologies announces site of headquarters in Sedgwick Co.
ambulance
Contract worker dies at Holly Frontier
An alligator attacked and killed 85-year-old Gloria Serge while she was walking her dog near a...
Woman said she did all she could to save neighbor from alligator attack

Latest News

Shannon from the American Red Cross stops in to tell us about a program that sets people up...
Newstalk: American Red Cross offers free smoke alarms
Angela Buckner from Wichita Parks & Rec tells us about upcoming summer camps offered by the...
Newstalk: Wichita Parks & Rec summer camps
Tanish and Manasi Kulkarni talk about their "Cancer Slayers" team that is raising money for the...
Newstalk: Cancer Slayers
A train fire was extinguished in Hutchinson Thursday morning.
Morning train fire closes traffic in Hutchinson