La. childcare worker accused of hitting several kids

Childcare worker Gabrielle Jones was arrested on charges of eight counts of cruelty to juveniles.
Childcare worker Gabrielle Jones was arrested on charges of eight counts of cruelty to juveniles.(Source: Monroe Police Department)
By Maddy Johnson and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Louisiana childcare worker was arrested after police say video allegedly showed her hitting two children amid reports of other incidents.

Police responded to an incident reportedly regarding cruelty to children around 3 p.m. Tuesday at a childcare center in Monroe. When officers arrived, police say staff showed videos of worker Gabrielle Jones allegedly hitting two children.

Jones was supervising a class for 2 year olds, KNOE reports.

The witness who recorded the videos told police she allegedly saw Jones hitting four other children during the day and that she saw one child in the video being hit on two other occasions.

Police say two of the children Jones allegedly struck had visible bruising on their faces.

Jones was arrested on charges of eight counts of cruelty to juveniles.

Copyright 2023 KNOE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police arrested 21-year-old Chase Faimon in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash.
Wichita police arrest suspect in deadly hit-and-run involving dirt bike
ambulance
Contract worker dies at Holly Frontier
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office released photos of body camera footage of an...
Man armed with BB gun killed in Goddard officer-involved shooting
A man is deadly following a shooting at the Motel 6, 5736 W. Kellogg, in west Wichita.
Man shot, killed in shooting at west Wichita motel
Diana Schunn with her family following her heart transplant
Thanks to donor, well known Kansas woman given second chance at life

Latest News

new home construction near Wichita, Kansas
Experts: Limited housing options a potential concern with Wichita area job growth
Surveillance footage shows a group of three women suspected of stealing tens of thousands of...
Police: Thieves steal more than $36K worth of jewelry from 2 Kan. stores
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Prosecutors charge man in killing of Los Angeles bishop
Crowd gathered for May 11, 2021 home opener for the Wichita Wind Surge at Riverfront Stadium
Wichita Wind Surge holding part-time job fair