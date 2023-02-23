Near-century-old Wichita church planning restart to grow congregation

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita church of 99 years is planning a restart from the ground up to help grow its congregation. The West Side Church of God is reinventing itself by closing down for four to six months.

The West Side Church of God will be celebrating its 99th anniversary in an interesting way. Instead of a service of celebration, the church will temporarily shut down to restart its programs.

“What we have done is we said, ‘let’s just wipe the slate clean and start fresh,’” said West Side Church Pastor Forest Cornwell.

The biggest question: Why, after 99 years does the church need this restart?

“The last six to seven years, we’ve noticed more so a decline in membership. We’ve just looked at different options of what we need to do to be a vibrant and thriving community again,” Pastor Cornwell said. “...What we are doing is, we’re choosing to die now and then in four to six months, restart as a brand new church.”

Pastor Cornwell said during the “dying-to-restart” shutdown, he plans to make improvements to the church.

This includes renovations, different aesthetics and even different music.

To help with its restart, West Side Church of Go selected a program that helps struggling churches.

“It’s called Healthy Growing Churches,” and they have found that they’ve had a 97% success rate in helping churches turn around,” Pastor Cornwell said.

Members of the West Side Church of God congregation had their chance to express how they feel about the change.

“A lot of questions that come up about tradition, about that, ‘I like this,’ ‘I like that,’ but people begin to slowly come around and say, ‘you know what, it really isn’t about me,’” Pastor Cornwell said.

In the future, the West Side Church of God pastor said he hopes to bring in younger families with children, start a youth ministry program and help people struggling with substance abuse.

“So, we are not closing without hope,” Pastor Cornwell said.

The last serve before the shutdown is set for March 12. There won’t be any services during the shutdown, but Pastor Cornwell said he plans to have prayer walks with in the community. When West Side Church of God reopens in four to six months, it will have a new name, the pastor said.

