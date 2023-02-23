Poll finds that Kansas GOP voters seem to favor Trump, may favor DeSantis more

FILE - Former President Donald Trump talks to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, during a visit...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump talks to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, during a visit to Lake Okeechobee and Herbert Hoover Dike at Canal Point, Fla., March 29, 2019. Republican 2024 presidential prospects descend upon Las Vegas this weekend as anxious donors and activists openly consider whether to embrace former President Donald Trump for a third consecutive run for president. Trump will be among the only major Republican prospects not in attendance for the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent poll has found that while Kansans who plan to vote in the 2024 Republican Primary Election may seem to favor Donald Trump, he would lose to Ron DeSantis in a head-to-head match-up.

National GOP polling firm Remington Research Group announced on Thursday, Feb. 23, that it has started to conduct public polling for the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary Election - and the first state polled was Kansas. It will continue to conduct polling through the spring and summer of both announced and unannounced candidates focusing on states with little to no publicly available polling.

The most recent polling data from Remington indicates that the Sunflower State shows Donald Trump leads in a multi-candidate environment, however, he trails in a head-to-head matchup with Ron DeSantis and leads in a head-to-head matchup with Kansas native Mike Pompeo.

In the Topeka area, the poll found that 56% of voters viewed Desantis favorably while 53% favored Trump and 47% favored Pompeo. In the Kansas City region, 52% favored DeSantis, 45% favored Trump and 43% favored Pompeo. Around 60% of Wichitans favored DeSantis, 60% favored Pompeo and 56% favored Trump.

The poll also found that the favorability of Trump dropped with higher education levels. Around 64% of those with a high school education favored Trump, with some college education favorability dropped to 59%, it dropped to 51% with those that hold a Bachelor’s degree and to 35% with those with a post-graduate education.

For DeSantis, the poll found that 51% of voters with a high school education favored him, that number rose to 59% with some college education and rose to 61% for those with a Bachelor’s degree. However, the number dropped to 53% favorability among those with a post-graduate education.

For more information or to see the full poll results, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police arrested 21-year-old Chase Faimon in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash.
Wichita police arrest suspect in deadly hit-and-run involving dirt bike
Diana Schunn with her family following her heart transplant
Thanks to donor, well known Kansas woman given second chance at life
Kansas-based Integra Technologies is expanding in Wichita and plans to invest $1.8 billion in...
Integra Technologies announces site of headquarters in Sedgwick Co.
ambulance
Contract worker dies at Holly Frontier
Surveillance footage shows a group of three women suspected of stealing tens of thousands of...
Police: Thieves steal more than $36K worth of jewelry from 2 Kan. stores

Latest News

Sports betting in Missouri could take a step forward Thursday at the state Capitol.
Missouri sports betting could take a step forward Thursday
Lawmakers push to reform laws as majority of United States legalize marijuana
Lawmakers push to reform laws as majority of United States legalize marijuana
FILE - Kris Kobach, Republican candidate for attorney general of Kansas, gives TV interviews...
Walgreens won’t send abortion pills into Kansas after letter from Kobach
HB 1133 would have redefined carbon, so that it was not a "common carrier", making the carbon...
Two bills aimed at protecting landowners from over-intrusion by carbon pipeline builders died today in a senate committee