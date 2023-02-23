Sheriff: Sonic booms likely linked to military exercises

FILE - Courtesy: Associated Press
FILE - Courtesy: Associated Press(Associated Press)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Several viewers reached out to 12 News on Thursday wandering about a loud noise they heard in central Kansas. We received reports from Barton, Rush, and Pawnee counties.

Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir said he had been in contact with the Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport in Wichita about the noise.

“They advised there was an active military training area over central Kansas this afternoon that coincided with the loud booms heard over Barton County. These were most likely caused by scheduled military training,” said Sheriff Bellendir in a statement.

We reached out to McConnell Air Force Base who said it was not their fighter jets.

We also reached out to the Kansas Adjutant General’s Office which said they were not aware of the issue but pointed to an agreement the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) signed with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in 2020 to establish a Kansas Supersonic Transportation Corridor.

12 News will continue looking into who or what may have caused the sonic boom. If you have information, you can email us at news@kwch.com.

