Some ice and snow for Kansas before the weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Clouds will be returning overnight and the chance for some ice and snow will return to Kansas heading into Friday. Although amounts of moisture won’t be much, it might have some impact on roads in south central and eastern Kansas for Friday afternoon.

Low temperatures will fall to the single digits and teens. The wind will be out of the northeast into the night. Expect some light snow flurries for northern Kansas heading into early Friday, but accumulations will be little or none. The other concern will be some light freezing drizzle or some sleet near Wichita (and southeast of the Turnpike) for Friday afternoon and evening. If this develops, there’s a possibility of slick roads into the evening drive. Highs will remain in the 20s and 30s.

The weekend starts to see some milder weather pushing back. Saturday will be warming into the 40s and 50s for most of the state. Sunday will be even warmer as highs reach the 60s and 70s. Chances for rain and storms will be coming back to the area Sunday evening and overnight. Some storms may produce hail and highs winds, but higher impact storms will remain south of the Kansas/Oklahoma line.

Most, if not all, of the rain will push out by Monday morning.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: N/NE 10-15. Low: 12.

Tomorrow: Becoming cloudy; light freezing drizzle or sleet in the afternoon. Wind: NE/E 5-15. High: 30.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: E/S 5-10. Low: 26.

Sat: High: 48 Mostly cloudy.

Sun: High: 63 Low: 42 Cloudy with showers and storms into the evening. Breezy.

Mon: High: 66 Low: 49 Becoming mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 64 Low: 34 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 61 Low: 35 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 44 Low: 30 Increasing clouds; overnight snow.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.