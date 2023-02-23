Police: Thieves steal more than $36K worth of jewelry from 2 Kan. stores

MPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - New video from McPherson shows a group of thieves getting away with more than $10,000 in jewelry from a store. From there, police believe the same group drove to Manhattan and stole more than $26,000 worth of jewelry from a second store.

The stores are asking for the public’s help in assisting police in their efforts to identify and catch the suspects.

Gina Venable of Venable Jewelers in McPherson wants the trio of thieves stopped and she’s doing whatever she can to get the word out.

“They came in, a group of three ladies, and the were shopping for their mom,” Venable recalled.

That turned out to be a cover story. Venable said she believes the three thieves knew what they were looking for.

“The fist thing they did was separate myself and my other employee,” she said.

Then, they wasted no time.

“They worked my employee over. They were very good and professional with distraction,” Venable said. “They had her from one end of the case to the other and were bombarding her with, ‘may I see this,’ ‘can I see that,’ ‘can I see this?’”

It happened under the watchful eye of the camera.

“One of the ladies had actually eased herself to the end of the case and actually reached in and grabbed a whole tray of rings, which my employee did see and got that tray back,” Venable said.

But the thieves weren’t giving up.

“Because of their skill in distraction, they were able to pocket two of those rings,” Venable said.

It was a financial hit to Venable of more than $10,000. For employees, the loss is more than just money.

“Totally violated. And then you start to run everything through your mind and think, ‘are we safe?’ ‘What do we do to protect ourselves?’ It’s just frustrating,” Venable Jewelers employee Classie Moore said.

The loss at the jewelry store in Manhattan more than doubled what the thieves took from Venable’s store in McPherson. Riley County police said they’ve been in contact with McPherson police and believe the same suspects are involved in both crimes.

Anyone with information that cold help lead police to arrests in the thefts can relay information to Crime Stoppers: For McPherson County Crime Stoppers, call 1-800-241-8118 or the local number, 620-241-1122. You can also text a tip by texting MPCS then your tip to 274637 (CRIMES). You can also fill out a report with Manhattan-Riley County Crime Stoppers.

