VanVleet, Shocker supporters donate $250K to weight room renovation at Charles Koch Arena

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State Athletics announced Thursday that it had received donations from former Shocker men’s basketball All-American and NBA star Fred VanVleet, and Shocker supporters Steve and Regine Feilmeier, and Ricky and Jeanie Brotherton to renovate the weight room at Charles Koch Arena.

The university said VanVleet and the Feilmeiers each donated $250,000 to the project while the Brothertons contributed $100,000.

The renovation includes new Shocker branded Sorinex strength equipment, performance flooring, turf, and a nutrition fueling station. The facility also includes a variety of specialized equipment and technology, to enable optimal implementation of speed, agility, conditioning, recovery, and cognitive performance training protocols.

The Charles Koch Arena weight room project is estimated to cost $1 million. Individuals interested in donating to the project may contact the WSU Athletic Development Office at 316.978.7276.

