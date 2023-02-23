Week of Feb. 27: Job of the Day

By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is Heavy Equipment Operator jobs.

MONDAY: Equipment Operator II (J) - Street Maintenance | City of Wichita | Wichita | $17.32 - $24.47 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12431298 | Qualifications: •High School Diploma or Equivalent •One year of experience in the operation of automotive or specialized equipment used in construction or maintenance activities •Offers of employment are contingent upon passing a pre-employment physical |City of Wichita has 59 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

TUESDAY: Heavy Equipment Operator | Conco Construction | Wichita | $20 - $25 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12377984 | Qualifications: •High School Diploma or Equivalent •Valid Driver’s License •Experience in operating equipment such as: loader, dozer, scraper, motor grader, and excavator | Conco Construction has 15 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

WEDNESDAY: Equipment Operator I | City of Bel Aire | Bel Aire | $17.01 - $24.04 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12321042 | Qualifications: •Must be 18 years of age •High School Diploma or Equivalent •Must be able to successfully pass a background check | City of Bel Aire has one additional posting on KANSASWORKS.COM.

THURSDAY: Crewperson 4 – Site Maintenance - (Heavy Equipment/Concrete)| USD 259 - Wichita Public Schools | Wichita | $17.18 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12414129 | Qualifications: •High School Diploma or Equivalent •Deliver and sets up heavy equipment •Must maintain a valid Kansas Driver’s License at all times throughout employment •A CDL Class A Driver’s License is required or must be obtained within 90 days of employment| USD 259 - Wichita Public Schools has 76 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

FRIDAY: Heavy Equipment Operator - Front End Loader | Cornejo & Sons LLC | Augusta | $19 - $20 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12394192 | Qualifications: •High School Diploma or Equivalent •Minimum six months related experience/training or equivalent combination of education or experience | Cornejo & Sons LLC has eight additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

