Wichita 5th-grade class places in top 10 of unique national competition

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A fifth-grade class at Wichita’s College Hill Elementary School recently learned it placed in the top 10 of a unique challenge, the U.S. Crystal Growing Competition.

For College Hill fifth-grade teacher Linsey Mayhew, it started with an email.

“I got a random email from (the) Cosmosphere. I was intrigued by it and it was an opportunity for us to enter ourselves into the U.S. Crystal Growing Competition,” she said.

The University of Buffalo puts on the competition.

“The process seemed pretty easy and I thought it would be something fun for us to do together,” Mayhew said. “It’s been a rough few years in education, so I wanted to do something fun and exciting.”

Her class got to work and learned a lot in the process.

“I had never even thought about rowing crystals, no idea what the process was, how to do it. So, it was brand new to all of us, a fun adventure for all of us to do together,” Mayhew said.

Tysen Sims, a student in Mayhew’s class, discussed the crystal-making process.

“First, we got the aluminum sulfate and she put in in a beaker with distilled water and we had to wait for what felt like a really long time,” Sims explained.

Through the experience, Mayhew’s students shared lessons they learned.

“I kind of learned there could be ups and downs in crystals and they won’t turn out like you want them too,” student Jayden McBride said.

“It could be like too small or wont’ grow anymore or it like disintegrates and you have to start over,” student Caitlyn Renick added.

The class worked through the challenges to grow 20 crystals. They turned the four best into the University of Buffalo for judgement in the national contest. Out of 166 entries, all four of the crystals submitted by Mayhew’s College Hill fifth-grade class received recognition.

Mayhew and her students said they enjoyed the experience, even through adversity in the crystal-making process.

“You know, I really think it was something new that they never really tried before and hopefully, we have some future chemists in our class now,” Mayhew said.

