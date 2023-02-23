Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple to discuss state of the city in Thursday address

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple will give his State of the City address Thursday night at 6:30 at City Hall.

Whipple will preview the speech Thursday morning at his weekly media briefing at 10:45.

The mayor will also discuss the beginning of ozone season Thursday morning.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com