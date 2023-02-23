Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple to discuss state of the city in Thursday address

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple at his weekly briefing on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple at his weekly briefing on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple will give his State of the City address Thursday night at 6:30 at City Hall.

Whipple will preview the speech Thursday morning at his weekly media briefing at 10:45.

The mayor will also discuss the beginning of ozone season Thursday morning.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

