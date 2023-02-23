Wichita State Unversity holds Black History Month celebration

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Students and staff at Wichita State University got a taste of Black history on Wednesday as they gathered in the Shocker Dining Hall.

The menu featured meals selected by three staff members: Dr. Kevin Harrison, Dr. Marché Fleming-Randle and Riccardo Harris, Director of Wichita Gear Up.

Known best as Dr. Marché, the Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer said she organized the event to highlight African American history and show the importance that all minorities have on American history.

“The biggest takeaway from this is that it’s not just the African American experience, but all marginalized populations. I need them to understand that they have contributed to this great nation that doesn’t always give credit to all its people who make it great,” said Dr. Marché.

From the music to the poetry to the food, each piece of the celebration held a special meaning.

“The food is educational for two points. You have soul food and you have food for the soul,” said Dr. Harrison, WSU’s Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. “The food for the soul was the thing we spoke about and the music. The soul food talks about going from slavery to Black southerns turning nothing into something.”

Dr. Marche said she had the support of the entire staff in planning the event. She said she also hopes that it becomes an annual tradition.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com