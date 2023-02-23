Wichita Wind Surge holding part-time job fair

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Wind Surge are seven weeks out from opening day of the team’s third full season. Ahead of that, the MiLB AA affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, is in need of gameday help. On Saturday, Feb. 25, the Wind Surge are hosting a part-time job fair, set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Riverfront Stadium.

For gamedays, the team is looking to fill positions in concessions, bartending, the box office, video production, fan hosting, ticket taking and cashiering. Applicants must be at least 16 years old. Those interested in a part-time job with the Wind Surge can find an application online here: https://syndeohro.jotform.com/hrsupport/2023-wind-surge-event-application.

