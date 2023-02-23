Wichita Wind Surge holding part-time job fair

Crowd gathered for May 11, 2021 home opener for the Wichita Wind Surge at Riverfront Stadium
Crowd gathered for May 11, 2021 home opener for the Wichita Wind Surge at Riverfront Stadium(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Wind Surge are seven weeks out from opening day of the team’s third full season. Ahead of that, the MiLB AA affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, is in need of gameday help. On Saturday, Feb. 25, the Wind Surge are hosting a part-time job fair, set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Riverfront Stadium.

For gamedays, the team is looking to fill positions in concessions, bartending, the box office, video production, fan hosting, ticket taking and cashiering. Applicants must be at least 16 years old. Those interested in a part-time job with the Wind Surge can find an application online here: https://syndeohro.jotform.com/hrsupport/2023-wind-surge-event-application.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita police arrested 21-year-old Chase Faimon in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash.
Wichita police arrest suspect in deadly hit-and-run involving dirt bike
ambulance
Contract worker dies at Holly Frontier
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office released photos of body camera footage of an...
Man armed with BB gun killed in Goddard officer-involved shooting
A man is deadly following a shooting at the Motel 6, 5736 W. Kellogg, in west Wichita.
Man shot, killed in shooting at west Wichita motel
Diana Schunn with her family following her heart transplant
Thanks to donor, well known Kansas woman given second chance at life

Latest News

Hackers generic image
Hutchinson Clinic issues alert concerning December data breach
Integra site in Bel Aire
Integra Technologies announces site of headquarters in Sedgwick County
West Side Church of God
Near-century-old Wichita church planning restart to grow congregation
West Side Church of God
Near-century-old Wichita church planning restart to grow congregation