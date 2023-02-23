‘You are dancing in heaven tonight’: 12-year-old girl dies after being hit by SUV

A Mississippi family says Sydnee Claire Stokes, 12, has died after being struck by a vehicle.
A Mississippi family says Sydnee Claire Stokes, 12, has died after being struck by a vehicle.(Stokes family via WLBT)
By WLBT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A 12-year-old girl has died after being struck by a vehicle in Mississippi this week.

The girl’s father has identified her as Sydnee Claire Stokes.

According to police, the girl was hit by an SUV near a mailbox Tuesday evening in the Louisville area.

The 12-year-old was reportedly taken to the Winston County Medical Center but died due to her injuries.

“Tell everyone to hug their kids often and tell them you love them every chance you get,” Sydnee Claire’s father, Jay Stokes, told WLBT.

Jay Stokes shared online that his daughter was loved by everyone and had an unforgettable personality.

“You are dancing in heaven tonight, I’m so jealous,” he added.

Authorities did not release any further immediate information.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police arrested 21-year-old Chase Faimon in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash.
Wichita police arrest suspect in deadly hit-and-run involving dirt bike
ambulance
Contract worker dies at Holly Frontier
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office released photos of body camera footage of an...
Man armed with BB gun killed in Goddard officer-involved shooting
A man is deadly following a shooting at the Motel 6, 5736 W. Kellogg, in west Wichita.
Man shot, killed in shooting at west Wichita motel
Diana Schunn with her family following her heart transplant
Thanks to donor, well known Kansas woman given second chance at life

Latest News

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said multiple people were shot at a scene where a woman was...
TV news employee, 9-year-old girl fatally shot at scene of earlier homicide
Traction devices are put into effect for Big Cottonwood Canyon as a winter storm blankets the...
Flights canceled, highways closed as winter storm wallops US
Wichita State University held a Black History Month celebration on Wednesay at its Shocker...
Wichita State Unversity holds Black History Month celebration
Sedgwick Co property values
80% of homes in Sedgwick County to increase in value