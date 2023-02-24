1 killed in crash on I-135 north of Wichita

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Sedgwick County dispatchers have confirmed that one person has died in a crash on I-135 and 101st St. N.

One person has been found unresponsive after a crash near Valley Center.

The crash is located at I-135 and 101st Street North.

Sedgwick County dispatchers confirm a semi and passenger car are involved.

12 News has a crew headed to the scene.

