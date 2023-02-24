1 killed in crash on I-135 north of Wichita

KWCH Car Crash generic
KWCH Car Crash generic(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Sedgwick County dispatchers have confirmed that one person has died in a crash on I-135 and 101st St. N.

One person has been found unresponsive after a crash near Valley Center.

The crash is located at I-135 and 101st Street North.

Sedgwick County dispatchers confirm a semi and passenger car are involved.

12 News has a crew headed to the scene.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Kansas Highway Patrol said one person is dead following a crash between a semi tractor...
Man dies in Reno County crash with semi
Limited ice, but could make a few roads slick
Some ice and snow for Kansas before the weekend
One horse went down during the pileup, and several handlers came running to the rescue.
Budweiser Clydesdales get tangled up, fall during showing at rodeo
Surveillance footage shows a group of three women suspected of stealing tens of thousands of...
Police: Thieves steal more than $36K worth of jewelry from 2 Kan. stores
Wichita police arrested 21-year-old Chase Faimon in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash.
Victim identified in deadly dirt-bike hit-and-run Monday

Latest News

Flash Freeze warning
Slick roads, slide offs reported in Harvey County
The Kansas Highway Patrol said one person is dead following a crash between a semi tractor...
Man dies in Reno County crash with semi
FILE
Driver hospitalized after semi hauling livestock flips in western Kan.
Wichita police arrested 21-year-old Chase Faimon in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash.
Victim identified in deadly dirt-bike hit-and-run Monday