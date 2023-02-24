1 killed in crash on I-135 north of Wichita
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Sedgwick County dispatchers have confirmed that one person has died in a crash on I-135 and 101st St. N.
One person has been found unresponsive after a crash near Valley Center.
The crash is located at I-135 and 101st Street North.
Sedgwick County dispatchers confirm a semi and passenger car are involved.
12 News has a crew headed to the scene.
