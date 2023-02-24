1 dead after house fire on S Waco

Scene of a fire on S. Waco.
Scene of a fire on S. Waco.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County dispatch confirmed that one person has died after a house fire on S. Waco near Lincoln and McLean.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and pulled someone out of the fire, but the person had already died.

It has not been confirmed whether the person died because of the fire or from another cause.

We have a reporter at the scene and will continue to provide updates as we receive them.

