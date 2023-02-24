2 arrested for distribution of meth and other charges

The Russell County Sheriff's Office and KBI arrested Beverly Driscoll and Richard Kerns on Thursday for for distribution of meth and other charges.(Kansas Bureau of Investigation)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, the Russell Police Department, the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), and the Barber County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and a woman on Thursday for suspected distribution of methamphetamine and firearms violations.

Around 7 a.m. on Feb. 23, KBI agents and investigators executed search warrants at two properties in Russell and on a vehicle that KHP stopped along I-70, around 3 miles east of Dorrance. The vehicle was occupied by Richard Kerns, 63, of Russell, and Beverly Driscoll, 65, of Russell.

During the searches, law enforcement located over 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine, and approximately 15 firearms.

Kerns and Driscoll were arrested for the distribution of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with the intent to distribute on or within 1,000 feet of a school, and several weapons violations. They were booked into the Russell County Jail. Formal charges are pending. The investigation is ongoing.

