Chiefs promote Matt Nagy to offensive coordinator

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs have found a replacement for their vacant offensive coordinator position. On Friday, the Chiefs announced that Matt Nagy will be promoted to offensive coordinator.

Nagy spent the 2022 season as a senior assistant and quarterbacks coach for the Chiefs. He returned to Kansas City after four seasons as the head coach of the Chicago Bears.

Before going to the Bears, Nagy was with the Chiefs from 2013-17, spending the 2016 and 2017 seasons as the offensive coordinator under Andy Reid.

The Chiefs’ offensive coordinator position was vacant after Eric Bieniemy spent five seasons in the position. After the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII, Bieniemy accepted a position with the Washington Commanders as an assistant head coach and offensive coordinator under Ron Rivera, who was also a former Andy Reid assistant.

